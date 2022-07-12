Soccer-Lecce show support after president receives pigs' heads as threat

July 12 (Reuters) - Serie A side Lecce sent a message of solidarity to the club's president Saverio Sticchi Damiani on Tuesday after he found himself on the receiving end of threats, with pigs' heads left outside his house and office.

Damiani, who also works as a lawyer and university professor, received two heads, one in front of his home and one in front of his office, on Tuesday morning for reasons to be investigated by the police, Italian media reported.

"All of US Lecce, the shareholders, managers, partners, coaches and the players, by condemning the vile threat, show their support and solidarity with president Saverio Sticchi Damiani," the club said in a statement.

Lecce, who have been in and out of Serie A in recent years, recently won promotion to return to the top-flight league after two seasons in Serie B.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

((silvia.recchimuzzi@tr.com; +48 58 769 66 95;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.