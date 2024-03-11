Soccer-Lecce sack manager D'Aversa over headbutting incident

March 11 (Reuters) - Lecce have fired manager Roberto D'Aversa after he headbutted an opposing player at the end of their loss to Hellas Verona at the weekend, the Serie A club said on Monday.

D'Aversa headbutted Verona striker Thomas Henry in the aftermath of their 1-0 home defeat on Sunday, and the club released a statement later that day condemning the incident, and have now dismissed the 48-year-old.

"After the events that took place at the end of the Lecce - Verona match, U.S. Lecce announces that it has relieved coach Roberto D'Aversa of his duties," the club said in a statement.

D'Aversa was shown the red card along with Henry, and afterwards the manager, who joined Lecce in June 2023, apologised while saying his players had been continually provoked towards the end of the game.

Lecce won five of their 28 league games this season which leaves them in 15th place on 25 points, one point above the relegation zone, while Verona overtook them with their win to move to 13th on 26 points.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes Editing by Christian Radnedge)

