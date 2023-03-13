Soccer-Lebanese title decider halted after violent clashes

March 13, 2023 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by Shady Amir for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - A crucial Lebanese Premier League match between Al-Ahed and Al-Ansar was halted during stoppage time on Sunday due to fan riots and player clashes.

With both teams in contention to win the title going into the final game of the season, the match was stopped for about 15 minutes in the second half after Omani referee Khalid Al-Shaqsi ruled out an Al-Ansar equaliser for a foul.

Play resumed and Al-Ahed led 2-1 going into 16 minutes of stoppage time. Both teams scored again to make it 3-2 to Al-Ahed before players clashed following a bad foul and fans stormed on to the pitch.

They smashed an iron barrier and threw seats to the ground before police intervened. The players did not return to the field.

Al-Ahed celebrated on their Facebook page what they called their second league title in a row and ninth overall.

The Lebanese Football Association has not commented on the events and it was not clear if Al-Ahed have officially been crowned champions or the teams will be ordered to complete seven more minutes of added time.

(Reporting by Shady Amir; Writing by Osama Khairy;, editing by Ed Osmond)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.