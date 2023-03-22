Soccer-Lazio to ban three fans for life over 'antisemitic' behaviour

March 22, 2023 — 11:58 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 23 (Reuters) - Lazio will ban three fans for life from attending any games at the Stadio Olimpico due to antisemitic behaviour during the Rome derby on Sunday.

Authorities reviewed security camera footage to identify a fan wearing a Lazio shirt with the name 'Hitlerson' and the number 88, a reference to the 'Heil Hitler' salute, during their 1-0 win over AS Roma.

Two other fans were banned for performing 'Roman salutes', which are associated with fascism.

Lazio said on Wednesday the three fans had shown "forms of discrimination and antisemitism" and that life bans would be issued after the club receive their details from the police.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

