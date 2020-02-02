Soccer-Lazio thrash SPAL to turn up pressure on Inter

ROME, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Forwards Ciro Immobile and Felipe Caicedo both scored twice in the first half as a rampant Lazio thrashed SPAL 5-1 on Sunday to maintain their Serie A title challenge.

Immobile, Serie A's leading scorer, took his tally to 25 league goals for the season as his side made it 12 wins and three draws in their last 15 league games.

The win left Lazio with 49 points, five behind leaders Juventus with a game in hand, and one ahead of Inter Milan who began the weekend in second place and visit Udinese later on Sunday.

Atalanta, Serie A's leading scorers, moved into fourth place, ahead of AS Roma on goal difference, with a 2-2 draw at home to lowly Genoa while AC Milan were held 1-1 at home by Verona.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

