Soccer-Lazio stumble again as Empoli earn last-gasp draw

January 08, 2023 — 11:11 am EST

Jan 8 (Reuters) - A goal from Razvan Marin four minutes into stoppage time earned Empoli a 2-2 draw at Lazio on Sunday as Maurizio Sarri's side's hopes of a top-four finish in Serie A suffered another blow.

Lazio, who had lost their last two league games, took the lead after 77 seconds when Felipe Anderson headed in from a set piece.

Mattia Zaccagni made it 2-0 in the 54th minute when he got free of his marker inside the area and tapped in a deflected shot from Anderson.

Empoli pulled a goal back seven minutes from time when an unmarked Francesco Caputo volleyed in and Marin equalised with a controlled shot into the top corner.

Lazio have 31 points from 17 games, 10 adrift of leaders Napoli and three behind fourth-fourth placed Inter.

