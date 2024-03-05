News & Insights

Soccer-Lazio fan arrested in Munich for Hitler salute before Bayern match

Credit: REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

March 05, 2024 — 02:15 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

March 5 (Reuters) - An Italian fan was arrested in Munich late on Monday for performing an Adolf Hitler salute after the police were called to a beer hall where a gathering of Lazio supporters had assembled.

Bayern Munich are set to host Lazio in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday. Lazio hold a 1-0 advantage from the first match.

In a statement on Tuesday, Munich police said that an 18-year-old was arrested for performing the salute and released after posting a four-figure sum as bail.

Italian media shared a video showing Lazio supporters congregating in a Munich beer hall, enthusiastically chanting 'Duce! Duce! Duce!' — a familiar term for the former Italian dictator and ally of Hitler, Benito Mussolini.

