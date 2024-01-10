News & Insights

Soccer-Lazio beat Roma to book Coppa Italia semi-final berth

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERTO LINGRIA

January 10, 2024 — 03:05 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Adds details, quotes

ROME, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Lazio secured a Coppa Italia semi-final place with an ill-tempered 1-0 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday courtesy of Mattia Zaccagni's penalty.

Zaccagni broke the deadlock from the spot six minutes into the second half after Roma's new signing Dean Huijsen had fouled Taty Castellanos.

Roma came close to securing a late equaliser, but Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandate made an impressive save from Andrea Belotti's half-volley.

To add to Roma manager Jose Mourinho's woes, his Argentine forward Paulo Dybala was substituted at halftime due to injury.

"I felt that in the first half, we were the team with the most character, set out well, but when you lose Dybala, it all changes," Mourinho told Mediaset.

"Without Paulo, there is no connection between attack and defence, while the quality level drops.

"I am a little disappointed with a few individuals, as we ought to do more. We work so hard to get the ball to the flanks and then don’t put the crosses in."

Romelu Lukaku went close to an equaliser for Roma in the closing stages, but his overhead kick narrowly sailed over the bar.

Late in added time, tensions flared when Lazio's Pedro received a second yellow card following an altercation with Leandro Paredes and Roma's Sardar Azmoun was shown a red card for striking Nicolo Rovella.

Roma's Gianluca Mancini received a red card for dissent after the final whistle.

Lazio will meet Juventus or Frosinone, who meet on Thursday, in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.