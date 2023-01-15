Soccer-Lazio, Atalanta win to remain in top-four hunt

Adds details

Jan 15 (Reuters) - A first-half penalty from Mattia Zaccagni and a late Felipe Anderson strike helped Lazio secure a 2-0 win at Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday before fellow top-four chasers Atalanta hammered Salernitana 8-2 at home.

Level on 34 points, Lazio and Atalanta are fifth and sixth in the standings respectively, three points behind Inter Milan and three ahead of AS Roma, who are in action later on Sunday.

Lazio edged ahead in their encounter against lowly Sassuolo when Zaccagni converted his spot-kick on the verge of halftime, after Jeremy Toljan handled the ball in the penalty area.

Anderson made it 2-0 late into added time as he pinched the ball off Sassuolo defender Ruan Tressoldi, dribbled past goalkeeper Gianluca Pegolo and side-footed the ball into an open net.

Sassuolo, who have lost their last four league matches, are 17th in the standings, with 16 points from 18 games.

Spezia leapfrogged Sassuolo into 15th place with a 1-0 win at Torino, while Bologna grabbed their first win of 2023 with a surprise 2-1 defeat of Udinese.

At the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, Atalanta fired five goals past woeful Salernitana in the first half, with Ademola Lookman among the home side's five different scorers.

Lookman added another in the second half and substitutes Ederson and Nadir Zortea also got on the scoresheet, while Boulaye Dia and Hans Nicolussi scored either side of the break for Salernitana.

Salernitana, who have not won a league game since October, are 16th.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Toby Davis)

