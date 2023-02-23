Soccer-Late Marega strike sends Al Hilal into semi clash with Al Duhail

By Michael Church

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Defending champions Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia will take on Qatar's Al Duhail for a place in the Asian Champions League final after Ramon Diaz's side earned a late 1-0 win over Iranian team Foolad in Doha on Thursday.

Moussa Marega struck three minutes from time to take Al Hilal into the semi-finals where Al Duhail await after Michael Olunga's brace secured a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab.

The winners of Sunday's clash will face Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds, who secured their place in the decider last year, in a two-legged final on April 29 and May 6.

Al Duhail, the Qatar Stars League leaders, will be appearing in the semi-finals for the first time after Olunga scored two late goals to earn his side victory at Al Thumama Stadium.

"It's a beautiful feeling to help the team with the goals, to score two goals," said Olunga.

"It's amazing and this is something positive, it gives me confidence to go on fighting for the team. We just want to continue working as a team and post better results."

The Kenyan gave Al Duhail the lead 13 minutes from time when he steered Nam Tae-hee's corner from the right past Al Shabab's South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu with a well-taken downward header.

He doubled the advantage eight minutes later, netting after Ismael Mohammed's low cross from the right found the former Kashiwa Reysol striker unmarked to side-foot the ball home.

Saeed Al Rubaie pulled one back for the Saudi side three minutes into added time, volleying in Fawaz Al Saqour's cross from close range to give Al Shabab hope but Al Duhail hung on.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, survived a late scare when Foolad defender Mohammad Amin Hazbavi rattled the crossbar with a header before Marega earned his team a barely deserved win in the 87th minute.

Substitute Saleh Al Shehri slipped the ball into the path of Marega and the former Porto forward charged into the penalty area to strike a right-foot shot across goalkeeper Christopher Knett and into the far corner.

The win kept alive Al Hilal's hopes of a record-extending fifth Asian title and third in four seasons.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Ed Osmond)

((Michael.Church@thomsonreuters.com; +852 9023 4874;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.