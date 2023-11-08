Soccer-Late Kane double sends Bayern 2-1 past Galatasaray and into last 16

Adds details, quotes

MUNICH, Germany, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich top scorer Harry Kane struck twice in seven minutes late in the game to guide his team to a 2-1 victory over Galatasaray on Wednesday and secure a spot in the Champions League knockout stage as group winners with two games to spare.

The England captain, who had scored a hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, headed in a Joshua Kimmich free kick in the 80th minute and then tapped in his second six minutes later to make sure of a top two finish.

Man-of-the-match Kane, the Bundesliga's record signing when he joined this season for 100 million euros ($107.06 million), has now scored four times in his first four Champions League games for Bayern to match a club record, on top of his 15 goals in his first 10 league games.

He is also only the third English player to reach 25 goals in the competition.

"It was a tough game. The away leg was very similar," Kane said. "I thought we controlled the game better this time. We knew in the second half we just had keep that momentum."

As for his performance he said he had settled in well in Munich.

"There's always a lot that goes into the transfer, on and off the field. So of course there's always a bit more pressure and expectation, but I've been delighted with the start obviously," Kane said.

The visitors cut the deficit in second half stoppage time with Cedric Bakambu.

The Bavarians, who also hit the post with Kane early in the second half, stretched their unbeaten run in Champions League group matches to 38, having won the last 17 in a row, both competition records.

They are top of Group A on 12 points and are certain of a top two finish with two matches left. FC Copenhagen moved into second place on four points, as many as Galatasaray, following their thrilling 4-3 win over Manchester United, who are in last place on three.

In an entertaining first half, both teams had their chances with Galatasaray pressing high but Bayern constantly finding ways to untangle themselves from that pressure.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer did well to deny Mauro Icardi at the end of the first half after his Galatasaray counterpart Fernando Muslera had made his own share of good saves earlier.

Bayern saw Jamal Musiala taken off injured with a hamstring injury in the first half and Kane should have put them in the lead but his volley at the far post only hit the woodwork in the 53rd.

The Turks also thought they had scored just after the hour mark but Icardi was ruled offside.

As was the case in the first match between the two sides, Galatasaray's high-intensity game saw them gradually run out of steam and allowed the Germans the space they needed to score.

Kane first rose high to connect with Kimmich's free kick in the box before launching the move for the second goal and finishing it at the far post with a simple tap-in in the 86th minute.

Galatasaray cut the deficit in stoppage time but ran out of time to find an equaliser.

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

