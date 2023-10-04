Soccer-Late goals end City's losing run with 3-1 victory at Leipzig

LEIPZIG, Germany, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Holders Manchester City struck twice in the final minutes through Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku to beat hosts RB Leipzig 3-1 on Wednesday and rebound from successive domestic defeats to take control of Champions League Group G with maximum points.

Alvarez curled his shot from the edge of the box into the top corner in the 84th minute and Doku slotted in as City, who had lost to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup before their league loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, moved up to six points from two games in top spot.

Phil Foden's bouncing shot in the 25th minute put them in the driving seat with Leipzig unable to counter City's slick passing game and possession in the first half.

The Germans levelled on the break with their first chance of the game in the 48th after Lois Openda latched on to well-timed Yussuf Pouslen pass and held off the challenge by Manuel Akanji to slot in off the post.

Foden whipped a curled free kick onto the crossbar in the 63rd as the English champions upped the pressure.

They snatched the lead in the 84th with Argentina international Alvarez's superb finish from the edge of the box before Doku finished after a quick break in stoppage time.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)

((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.