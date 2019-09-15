Soccer-Late goal gives Sao Paulo 1-1 draw at home to CSA in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A late goal from Reinaldo saved Sao Paulo from a third league defeat in four games on Sunday and gave them a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with lowly CSA at the Morumbi stadium.

Reinaldo slid in to poke home a loose ball with four minutes remaining to give the home side a point.

Sao Paulo, who started the day in sixth place in Brazil's Serie A, had fallen behind in the 54th minute when Hector Bustamante found himself unmarked at the back post to take advantage of some woeful defending.

The point was nevertheless a welcome one for CSA, who have just 16 from their first 19 games and sit third from bottom, firmly in the relegation zone.

Sao Paulo, whose current run of underwhelming form followed a nine-game unbeaten run, remain sixth with 32 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Ransom)

