Soccer-Late goal gives Lazio a 2-2 draw against Lecce

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERTO LINGRIA

May 12, 2023 — 04:53 pm EDT

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

ROME, May 12 (Reuters) - A late goal by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic rescued a 2-2 home draw for Lazio against Lecce in Serie A on Friday but the capital club's hopes of a top-four finish remain in jeopardy.

Striker Ciro Immobile put Lazio in front in the 34th minute from a neat Luis Alberto cross inside the box, scoring his first goal in a home league match since September.

Lecce equalised in first-half stoppage time through winger Remi Oudin, who scored with a low shot from the edge of the box and then put the visitors ahead six minutes into the second half with a single-touch goal.

But Milinkovic-Savic salvaged one point for the home side in stoppage time when he netted on a rebound with a header.

Lazio, now winless in four of their last five games, remain third on 65 points, two ahead of fourth-placed Inter Milan who host Sassuolo on Saturday.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; editing by Clare Fallon)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

