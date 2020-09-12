US Markets

Soccer-Late free kick salvages point for Santos against Sao Paulo

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

A floodlight failure midway through the second half of Santos’ home match against Sao Paulo on Saturday helped the home side to salvage a 2-2 draw after being 2-1 down when the lights went out.

SANTOS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A floodlight failure midway through the second half of Santos’ home match against Sao Paulo on Saturday helped the home side to salvage a 2-2 draw after being 2-1 down when the lights went out.

Gabriel Sara put the visitors ahead after just eight minutes. Madison leveled the scores when he headed home from a corner kick at the 30-minute mark. Sara restored Sao Paulo’s lead nine minutes later with a right-foot shot.

The match was halted for almost 20 minutes when some of the floodlights failed at the Vila Belmiro ground, giving Santos an opportunity to regroup. Just moments after the restart, substitute Marinho leveled the scores with a long-range free-kick that fooled the goalkeeper.

The result was a blow to Sao Paulo who had appeared set to win for the fifth time in seven games.

Instead, the result means they miss a chance to draw level on points with leaders Internacional, who play bottom club Goias on Sunday.

Sao Paulo now sit in second with 18 points, while Santos are in sixth place, three points behind.

(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular