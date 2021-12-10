Soccer-Late comeback gives Brentford 2-1 home win over Watford

BRENTFORD, England, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Late goals from Pontus Jansson and Bryan Mbuemo gave Brentford a 2-1 home win over Watford in the Premier League as they cancelled out a first-half opener from striker Emmanuel Dennis for the visitors in a scrappy encounter on Friday.

The result lifted Brentford to ninth on 20 points from 16 games, while Watford stayed 17th on 13, three points above the relegation zone.

Visiting goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann tipped over a Shandon Baptiste shot in the fourth minute and then kept out a Mbuemo effort before Watford sprung to life midway through the first half.

Joshua King hit the post for the visitors in the 24th minute and Dennis fired them ahead less than 60 seconds later, powering in a thumping header from a Tom Cleverley corner.

Brentford pressed after the break and Bachmann produced another fine save in the 74th minute to palm away a stinging shot by Christian Noergaard before King had an effort smothered at the other end by home keeper Alvaro Fernandez.

But the home side drew level in the 84th minute as Jansson glanced in a close-range header before Mbeumo turned the match with a penalty deep into stoppage time after William Troost-Ekong fouled substitute Saman Ghoddos.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)

