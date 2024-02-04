News & Insights

Soccer-Last-gasp Llorente goal earns Atletico 1-1 draw against Real Madrid

Credit: REUTERS/ISABEL INFANTES

February 04, 2024 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by Janina Nuno Rios for Reuters ->

Adds quotes, details

MADRID, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente scored deep in stoppage time to cancel out Brahim Diaz's first-half opener for leaders Real Madrid as the city rivals drew 1-1 in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Real are on 58 points at the summit, two ahead of Girona, who they host on Saturday. Atletico remain fourth with 48 points, two behind third-placed Barcelona.

"It was a good game from our side, we controlled the game but we were unlucky to concede a goal in the last minute," Real manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

"We did well, we deserved to win but we have nothing to complain about. We are leaders and we have another chance to take a big step forward next Saturday.

"The team has to be calm, a good point has come out of it."

The hosts opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Diaz seized on a loose ball after some sloppy Atletico defending inside the box to slot home from close range and score his fourth league goal this season.

Atletico thought they had equalised in the opening minutes of the second half, but VAR intervened to rule out Stefan Savic's towering header for offside.

Diego Simeone's side finally scored in the final seconds of the game when midfielder Llorente headed past Real keeper Andriy Lunin from a Memphis Depay cross.

"The goal tastes very good, we worked hard during the game, we got a point and we are happy with the team's work," Llorente told Movistar.

"It doesn't taste like a win the way the game was going, but we got a valuable point."

Atletico next host Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City Editing by Toby Davis)

((Janina.Nuno@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.