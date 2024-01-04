Soccer-Last-gasp Gundogan penalty earns Barcelona win at Las Palmas

Adds details, quotes

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ilkay Gundogan's controversial stoppage-time penalty earned Barcelona a 2-1 comeback win at 10-man Las Palmas in an ill-tempered LaLiga match on Thursday.

Las Palmas opened the scoring in the 12th minute when former Barcelona midfielder Sandro Ramirez set up Munir El Haddadi to fire home from close range and the hosts dominated the first half.

Barca struck back 10 minutes after the break following a defensive error that allowed Sergi Roberto to find Ferran Torres who beat Las Palmas keeper Alvaro Valles with a scruffy finish.

Las Palmas defender Daley Sinkgraven was shown the red card after a push on Gundogan in added time and the former Manchester City midfielder converted his spot-kick.

"I hope all the audios come out, it's not normal. It's a question of referees appearing as little as possible, not of them being more important than the players," said Las Palmas captain Kirian Rodriguez.

Barcelona coach Xavi thought the penalty decision was correct.

"There is always tension. There are nerves, everyone wants to win. If you talk to me about the penalty, it seems clear to me," Xavi said.

"We won at the last moment with a penalty. I understand Kirian, but it's a push and it's a penalty," he added.

Barca moved third in the LaLiga standings on 41 points, seven behind leaders Real Madrid and Girona. They face Barbastro on Sunday in the Copa del Rey before playing Osasuna in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals on Thursday.

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Angelica.Medina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.