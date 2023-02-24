US Markets

Soccer-LAFC v LA Galaxy season opener postponed due to bad weather

February 24, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by Rory Carroll for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The season-opening match between LAFC and LA Galaxy on Saturday has been postponed for safety reasons due to inclement weather and forecast thunderstorms in the Los Angeles area, Major League Soccer said on Friday.

The latest installment of the "El Trafico" derby was expected to draw an MLS-record 75,000 fans to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena to see MLS Cup champions LAFC take on their cross-town rivals.

The rescheduled match will be announced at a later date.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

