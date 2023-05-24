News & Insights

US Markets

Soccer-La Liga chief apologises for rant about Vinicius Jr's racism complaint

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

May 24, 2023 — 02:44 pm EDT

Written by Fernando Kallas for Reuters ->

By Fernando Kallas

MADRID, May 24 (Reuters) - LaLiga president Javier Tebas apologised on Wednesday for Sunday's online rant at Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr after the Brazilian took to social media to complain about racist insults he suffered and the Spanish soccer league's inaction.

"Well, it seems that the result has not been very good, right?" Tebas told Reuters in an interview, referring to his much-criticised comments on Twitter in which he suggested that Vinicius find out more about what the league is doing to combat racism "before you criticise and slander LaLiga".

"I mean, to all those who have understood that this was an error due to the form, due to the time...I have to apologise," he said, adding that it was not his intention to attack Vinicius and blaming "the heat of the moment".

"I apologise to Vinicius and to anyone that understood that I was attacking Vinicius."

He said that he felt "impotent" to tackle racism in soccer as under Spanish law LaLiga can merely detect and reporting racist incidents, urging legislative changes for it to have sanctioning powers to be able to fight racism more effectively.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((Fernando.Kallas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.