Soccer-Kurumaya's injury time equaliser earns Kawasaki draw with Ulsan

By Michael Church

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - An injury time error by goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo gifted Kawasaki Frontale a late equaliser in Johor on Friday as the J-League champions claimed a 1-1 draw with two-time winners Ulsan Hyundai in their Asian Champions League group phase opener.

Jo's fumble in the 94th minute allowed substitute Shintaro Kurumaya to level the scores for Toru Oniki's side after Brazilian striker Leonardo had given Ulsan a 21st minute lead.

The four-time Japanese champions, who have never won the Asian Champions League, looked destined to slip to a loss in their opener in Group I when Leonardo outmuscled Shogo Taniguchi before deftly shooting across Jung Sung-ryung to score.

But Jo allowed Yasuto Wakizaka's injury time corner to slip through his hands and Kurumaya gleefully volleyed in from close range.

The pair trail Johor Darul Ta'zim in the early Group I standings after the Malaysian champions handed Guangzhou FC a 5-0 mauling.

The Chinese club, winners of the competition in 2013 and 2015, are fielding an inexperienced squad and paid the price as Brazilian striker Bergson claimed a hat-trick.

The winners of each of the five groups in the east of Asia are guaranteed to advance to the next round, where they will be joined by the three runners-up with the best records.

Melbourne City were held to a 1-1 draw in Group G by Thailand's BG Pathum United in the Australian club's first-ever appearance in the competition.

Andrew Nabbout gave Patrick Kisnorbo's side the lead midway through the first half when he cut in from the right before curling his shot past Kittipong Phuthawchueak from outside the area.

But Teerasil Dangda levelled in the 35th minute when he rose to meet Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom's cross ahead of Melbourne goalkeeper Tom Glover.

South Korea's Jeonnam Dragons claimed a 1-0 win over United City FC from the Philippines in the other game in the group after an 87th minute goal from Leonard Pllana.

In Group F, two-time champions Urawa Red Diamonds from Japan eased past Singapore's Lion City Sailors, beating the tournament debutants 4-1 in Buriram, Thailand.

Ricardo Rodriguez's side made light work of the side coached by Kim Do-hoon, who steered Ulsan to the title in 2020, with goals from Kasper Junker, Ataru Esaka, David Moberg Karlsson and Yusuke Matsuo.

However, South Korea's Daegu FC lead the group following their 7-0 thrashing of Shandong Taishan, with Zeca scoring a hat-trick against the Chinese side.

(Reporting by Michael Church)

((Michael.Church@thomsonreuters.com; +852 9023 4874;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.