World Markets

Soccer-Koulibaly wanted to join Chelsea much sooner but Napoli owner did not let him

Contributor
Silvia Recchimuzzi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Kalidou Koulibaly was close to signing for his current club Chelsea in 2015 but Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis did not allow him to leave the Serie A side at that time, the Senegal defender said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kalidou Koulibaly was close to signing for his current club Chelsea in 2015 but Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis did not allow him to leave the Serie A side at that time, the Senegal defender said in an interview published on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who captained Senegal to victory at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, joined the London side in July after eight seasons at Napoli.

Koulibaly said Antonio Conte -- now at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur but manager at Chelsea at that time -- had tried to sign him after his first year with Napoli.

"I asked respectfully to the owner that I wanted to leave for Chelsea but he told me that it wouldn't be possible," he told the Guardian.

"So I waited a bit and continued my conversation with them but they really didn't want me to leave the club so I decided to renew my contract to stay in Napoli.

"For me it was a bit hard to say no because it was my dream to play in the Premier League since I was a child."

After realising his childhood dream, Koulibaly's position at Chelsea meant his prospects of being in a trophy-winning team were stronger. Although Napoli came close to clinching the Serie A Scudetto under manager Maurizio Sarri, Koulibaly lifted only one Italian Cup trophy while at the club.

"With my personal experience, I know you don't have to give a limit to your dream and my dream is to win everything with Chelsea," he added.

"I know it will be difficult. I don't come with arrogant behaviour. I come with respect, a lot of respect for everybody, but I know Chelsea is a big team and a team that has to win, that's used to winning."

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((silvia.recchimuzzi@tr.com; +48 58 769 66 95;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular