Soccer-Kompany leaves door open for Anderlecht exit

Vincent Kompany has left the door open for a possible departure from Anderlecht after three trophyless seasons as coach.

The 36-year-old former Manchester City captain has been linked with jobs in England and Germany and after the Belgian season wrapped up on Sunday he did not say he would be staying at the Brussels club, who finished third.

“I have a contract for two more seasons,” he told reporters.

“We will be meeting with the club management in the coming days to evaluate the season and to put down the goals for next season.

“Together we will see what is best for the club. A few months ago you asked me if the club wanted to continue with me and now you ask if I still want to continue at Anderlecht,” he added.

“Now let's sit quietly together and we'll find the right answers. As far as I am concerned, the employer always has the last word.”

