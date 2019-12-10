Soccer-Klopp hails Salah's 'sensational finish'

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp praised Mohamed Salah for showing self-belief after he spurned several straightforward chances before scoring from a tight angle to help the defending champions reach the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday.

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp praised Mohamed Salah for showing self-belief after he spurned several straightforward chances before scoring from a tight angle to help the defending champions reach the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday.

Liverpool beat Salzburg 2-0 to advance as Group E winners, with Salah adding to midfielder Naby Keita's opener after rounding opposition goalkeeper Cican Stankovic.

"He played really well but didn't score in the situations we expect him usually to score, but staying on track and making such a decisive and very difficult finish, that probably says much more about him than all of the other goals he has scored," said Klopp.

"Staying concentrated, belief in the next moment, it was brilliant. A very, very difficult goal but a sensational finish."

Salah's goal was his 11th for Liverpool this season and took him to 20 Champions League goals for the club.

Liverpool next host basement-side Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((simon.jennings@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067497619; Reuters Messaging: simon.jennings.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters