Soccer-Kirby relieved after call-up to England squad for Women's Euros

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Fran Kirby said she was relieved to be selected in England's squad for the Women's European Championship after missing a large portion of Chelsea's league-winning campaign due to fatigue.

June 23 (Reuters) - Fran Kirby said she was relieved to be selected in England's squad for the Women's European Championship after missing a large portion of Chelsea's league-winning campaign due to fatigue.

In April, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said the 28-year-old forward, who successfully recovered from a heart condition called pericarditis in 2020, would not be available for club and country for the "foreseeable future".

However, Kirby was included in England manager Sarina Wiegman's 23-player squad for the Euros earlier this month, and came off the bench for her first appearance since February in a friendly against Belgium last week.

"I wouldn't say that there was fear, but there was definitely relief to get selected," Kirby told reporters on Wednesday.

"Going into Chelsea to training, I had conversations with Emma and just said, 'look, what will be will be, if I'm ready I'm ready'. If I show (up), and I don't get picked, then at least I know that I've done everything."

England, twice runners-up at the Euros, kick off their campaign against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6 before facing Norway and Northern Ireland.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More