Soccer-Kerr strikes late to give Chelsea win over Villa

March 13 (Reuters) - Sam Kerr struck in stoppage time to keep alive Chelsea's Women's Super League title hopes as they snatched a 1-0 win on Sunday over a dogged Aston Villa side, but Arsenal remain top after a 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kerr latched on to a long ball from keeper Zecira Musovic and fired home in the second minute of added time before wheeling away and taking off her shirt in celebration as second-placed Chelsea kept up the pressure on Arsenal.

The result puts the Blues on 35 points, five behind Arsenal and with two games in hand.

Recent signing Stina Blackstenius scored twice either side of a Beth Mead strike as the Gunners fired three goals past Brighton in the first half to comfortably retain top spot.

Bottom side Birmingham City took a step closer to the drop when they lost 1-0 at home to West Ham United, while fifth-placed Manchester City kept up their chase for a Champions League spot with a 1-0 win away to Tottenham Hotspur, who are fourth.

On Saturday, Leah Galton scored twice as Manchester United put in another fine performance and cruised to a 3-1 win away to Reading.

On Merseyside, Swede Anna Anvegaard struck twice to give Everton a 3-2 win at home to second-from-bottom Leicester City, a result that leaves Everton ninth in the 12-team league.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon)

