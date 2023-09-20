Soccer-Kante smashes in late equaliser to earn draw for Asian champions Urawa

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Jose Kante scored four minutes into injury time to earn defending champions Urawa Red Diamonds a 2-2 draw with Chinese Super League side Wuhan Three Towns in their opening group-stage match in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday.

The Guinea international smashed his left-foot shot into the top corner from the edge of the area to salvage a point for Maciej Skorza's side after Brazilian forward Davidson had scored a 62nd-minute penalty to put the Chinese side in front.

Wuhan had taken the lead in the Group J meeting in the 10th minute through Zhang Xiaobin but Dutchman Bryan Linssen levelled with a 55th-minute header before Davidson converted from the spot following a lengthy VAR review.

The draw leaves both teams trailing Pohang Steelers in the early standings after the South Korea side notched up a 4-2 win over Hanoi FC.

Kim In-sung scored twice following an own goal from Damien Le Tallec that put Pohang in front and Yoon Min-ho doubled the visitors' advantage in the 34th minute. Joel Tagueu's late brace was little more than a consolation for Hanoi.

Another South Korean side, twice champions Jeonbuk Motors, also made a winning start to their campaign in Group F with a 2-1 victory over Hong Kong's Kitchee.

Hong Jeong-ho gave Dan Petrescu's side the lead with a sixth-minute header but Brazilian Mikael levelled in the 56th minute with a speculative overhead effort from a tight angle that sailed over the head of goalkeeper Jeong Min-ki.

Five minutes later Han Kyo-won placed his low strike into the bottom corner to earn the points for Jeonbuk, who were joined on three points by Bangkok United following their 2-1 win over Lion City Sailors in Singapore.

In Group H, Thailand's Buriram United saw Goran Causic score twice in a 4-1 win over Chinese Super League side Zhejiang FC as Melbourne City were held to a 0-0 draw by Japanese second division side Ventforet Kofu.

Forty teams are split across 10 groups in the competition, with five groups playing in the west and five in the east.

Only the winners of each group are guaranteed to advance to the last 16, where they will be joined by the three best runners-up from their respective half of the continent.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Clare Fallon)

