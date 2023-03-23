Soccer-Kane overtakes Rooney as England's record scorer

Adds details

NAPLES, Italy, March 23 (Reuters) - Harry Kane became England's all-time top scorer as he took his tally to 54 by netting a penalty against Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward fired home shortly before halftime to give his side a 2-0 lead and move past Wayne Rooney with whom he had shared the record.

Kane's goals have come in 81 appearances whereas Rooney scored 53 times in 120 games.

It was a special moment for the England captain who had the chance to break the record in the World Cup quarter-final against France but missed a penalty in the 2-1 defeat in Qatar.

It is the second scoring record Kane has broken this season having gone past Jimmy Greaves's haul of 266 goals for Tottenham last month. He now has 271 for the London club.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris and Ed Osmond)

