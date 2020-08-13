Soccer-K League crowd limit to increase to 25% from 10% - Yonhap

Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Korean soccer clubs will be able to welcome more fans to stadiums from Friday after a cap on crowds was increased to 25% from 10% of capacity, Yonhap news reported on Thursday.

The Korean top-flight season began on May 8 in empty stadiums as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus before a limited number of fans was allowed to attend K League games from Aug. 1.

Yonhap said the government had now given the green light for stadiums to operate at 30% capacity although the league would limit attendance to 25% to ensure the safety of supporters.

Strict health and safety protocols will remain in place, with mask wearing and social distancing mandatory inside the stadium, the report said. Loud chanting and singing is banned.

Ulsan are top of the standings with 36 points, a point ahead of Jeonbuk, with 15 matches played.

South Korea on Thursday reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, including 47 local infections, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

