News & Insights

Soccer-Juventus to pay $790,000 fine, no further points deducted

Credit: REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

May 30, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

By Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Juventus JUVE.MI will pay a fine of 718,000 euros ($790,000)and not challenge a 10-point penalty in a settlement reached on Tuesday with Italy's soccer authorities over payments to players and the club's accounts.

With the settlement, Italy's most successful club aims to clear the slate with the game's regulators before the end of the current Serie A season and provide clarity for their future, which has been clouded by financial scandals.

There will be no further points deducted for this season, after the team were docked 10 points last month in a separate soccer case regarding the club's player transfers.

Shares in Juventus rose as much as 9.9% on the Milan Stock Exchange after the settlement was announced and were up 5.1% by 1350 GMT. The Agnelli family is the majority owner of the club through their investment company EXOR EXOR.AS.

However, the club might have to forfeit a place in European competitions because of sanctions that could be imposed in a separate probe by European soccer's ruling body UEFA, newspapers have reported.

Tuesday's settlement also includes fines for seven Juventus former and current executives, while the position of former Chairman Andrea Agnelli will be assessed in a hearing on June 15, FIGC said.

As part of this case, Agnelli, 11 other people and the club itself risk standing trial.

The club have denied any wrongdoing on this and said their accounting is in line with industry standards.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Elvira Pollina Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini, Crispian Balmer and Ken Ferris)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.