Soccer-Juventus to pay $790,000 fine, no further points deducted

By Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Juventus JUVE.MI will pay a fine of 718,000 euros ($790,000)and not challenge a 10-point penalty in a settlement reached on Tuesday with Italy's soccer authorities over payments to players and the club's accounts.

With the settlement, Italy's most successful club aims to clear the slate with the game's regulators before the end of the current Serie A season and provide clarity for their future, which has been clouded by financial scandals.

There will be no further points deducted for this season, after the team were docked 10 points last month in a separate soccer case regarding the club's player transfers.

Shares in Juventus rose as much as 9.9% on the Milan Stock Exchange after the settlement was announced and were up 5.1% by 1350 GMT. The Agnelli family is the majority owner of the club through their investment company EXOR EXOR.AS.

However, the club might have to forfeit a place in European competitions because of sanctions that could be imposed in a separate probe by European soccer's ruling body UEFA, newspapers have reported.

Tuesday's settlement also includes fines for seven Juventus former and current executives, while the position of former Chairman Andrea Agnelli will be assessed in a hearing on June 15, FIGC said.

As part of this case, Agnelli, 11 other people and the club itself risk standing trial.

The club have denied any wrongdoing on this and said their accounting is in line with industry standards.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Elvira Pollina Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini, Crispian Balmer and Ken Ferris)

