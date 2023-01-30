Soccer-Juventus to appeal against 15-point deduction ruling

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Juventus JUVE.MI on Monday said it would appeal to Italy's Sport Guarantee Board against a ruling that earlier this month docked the Serie A soccer team 15-point deduction in a ruling related to the club's transfer dealings.

Earlier on Monday the appeals court of the Italian soccer federation published the reasons for the 15-point deduction ruling saying the club was found guilty of serious, repeated and prolonged wrongdoing.

Juventus said in a statement that motivations published by the court were unfounded and illogical.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Mark Porter)

