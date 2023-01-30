Soccer-Juventus to appeal against 15-point deduction ruling

Credit: REUTERS/CIRO DE LUCA

January 30, 2023 — 01:25 pm EST

Written by Francesca Landini and Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Juventus JUVE.MI on Monday said it would appeal to Italy's Sport Guarantee Board against a ruling that earlier this month docked the Serie A soccer team 15-point deduction in a ruling related to the club's transfer dealings.

Earlier on Monday the appeals court of the Italian soccer federation published the reasons for the 15-point deduction ruling saying the club was found guilty of serious, repeated and prolonged wrongdoing.

Juventus said in a statement that motivations published by the court were unfounded and illogical.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Mark Porter)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.