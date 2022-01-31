Soccer-Juventus sign Switzerland’s Zakaria from Borussia Moenchengladbach

Adds Juve statement

ROME, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria has joined Juventus from Borussia Moenchengladbach on a permanent deal until 2026, the Italian club announced on Monday.

A Juventus statement said that the deal was "reached for a consideration of 4.5 million euros payable in three financial years, in addition to the solidarity contribution provided for by FIFA regulations and additional costs for a total amount of 4.1 million euros."

"Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until June 30, 2026," it added.

Zakaria becomes the Juve's third signing of the January transfer window.

They bought Serie A's joint-top scorer Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina last week, before adding Frosinone defender Federico Gatti earlier on Monday, who will stay with the Serie B club for the remainder of the season.

Zakaria joined Gladbach from Swiss side Young Boys in July 2017, and went on to make 146 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals, in Germany.

The former Servette midfielder also established himself as a key member of the Switzerland national team in that time and has 40 caps for his country, including appearances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020.

"Denis has had an important role in pushing the move through," said Gladbach's vice president Rainer Bonhof.

"He made it clear to us that he wanted to change clubs and also let us know that he wanted to give Borussia a transfer fee for the move. This made sense from our end in terms of the financial implications of the deal, so we agreed to the deal."

Zakaria could make his Juventus debut against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

The Turin club are currently fifth in the table, 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

