Soccer-Juventus sign Genoa midfielder Rovella in swap deal

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Juventus have signed Genoa midfielder Nicolò Rovella for 18 million euros ($21.79 million), with the player to remain at his current club on loan until June 2022, the Serie A champions said on Friday.

Juventus are sending midfielder Manolo Portanova (10 million euros) and forward Elia Petrelli (8 million euros) in the other direction on permanent deals.

Juventus are fourth on 36 points and travel to face 10th-placed Sampdoria on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8262 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk;Editing by Peter Rutherford )

