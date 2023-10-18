News & Insights

Soccer-Juventus midfielder Fagioli breaks silence after ban over betting

Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

October 18, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, banned by the Italian football federation (FIGC) after breaching rules on betting on matches, has apologised to football fans and spoken of lies published about him, in a social media post on Wednesday.

Fagioli was given a 12-month ban, of which five months were suspended, and fined 12,500 euros ($13,225) on Tuesday. He has also agreed to a treatment programme for gambling problems.

"I thought I would begin by apologising not only to Juventus fans, but to all fans in the world of football and sport for the naive mistake I made," Fagioli said on his Instagram account.

"Instead, I'm forced to start with the disgusting things that newspapers and people write about me, just to put me in a bad light with a thousand lies, or rather, just to gain two more views."

For now, the 22-year-old has not gone into any further details, but ended his social media post by saying that he will speak soon.

Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo left the national team's headquarters last week after they were also told they were involved in an investigation by prosecutors.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.