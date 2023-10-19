News & Insights

ASRAF

Soccer-Juventus give full support to Fagioli as betting ban starts

Credit: REUTERS/DANIELE MASCOLO

October 19, 2023 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

Adds Roma statement in paras 8-9

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Juventus will provide full support to Nicolo Fagioli after the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed the player's seven-month ban for breaching rules on betting on matches has started, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

The FIGC announced the punishment on Tuesday, before confirming that his suspension begins on Oct. 19, meaning the player could return for the end of the season.

The FIGC also confirmed that Fagioli will undergo therapy for his gambling lasting at least six months, and in a minimum of 10 public meetings in a period of five months.

"The Club has noted the official press release from the FIGC n°177/AA and confirms its full support for Nicolo Fagioli in tackling this path," Juventus said in a statement.

"We will provide the player with the necessary support in carrying out the indicated therapeutic plan and, as expressly provided for in the agreement, collaborating with the Federation to outline the scheduled appointments."

Juventus said they are convinced the player will be able to make a successful return once the ban has been served, with the support of the club, team mates, family and the professionals who will assist him.

Newcastle United confirmed on Wednesday that their midfielder Sandro Tonali is also under investigation in relation to betting.

Meanwhile, AS Roma said reports about the alleged involvement of their midfielder Nicola Zalewski and forward Stephan El Shaarawy in betting investigations had damaged the players' reputations.

"The club has full confidence in Nicola and Stephan when they say they have nothing to do with this matter," the Serie A club said in a statement.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes, Editing by Toby Davis and Ed Osmond)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASRAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.