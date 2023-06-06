Soccer-Juventus drops out of Super League project - EFE news agency

MADRID, June 6 (Reuters) - Italian soccer club Juventus JUVE.MI has sent Real Madrid and FC Barcelona a letter informing them it was abandoning the failed Super League project following its management revamp, Spanish state news agency EFE reported on Tuesday.

Juve, Real and Barca were the last three clubs remaining in the project, EFE added.

None of the three immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment. A spokesperson for the Super League was not immediately able to comment.

The Serie A side had been plagued by accounting probes and several financial and sporting sanctions this season, which prompted the entire board - including long-time Chairman Andrea Agnelli - to collectively resign in November.

The breakaway Super League was formed in April 2021, when 12 of Europe's top football clubs launched a bid to wrestle control of the game and its lucrative revenue away from European soccer governing body UEFA.

