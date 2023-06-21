News & Insights

Soccer-Juventus complete permanent signing of Milik from Marseille

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

June 21, 2023 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by Angelica Medina for Reuters ->

June 21 (Reuters) - Juventus completed the permanent signing of Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique de Marseille on a three year deal for 6.3 million euros ($6.92 million), the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Milik, who joined Marseille in 2021, had been on loan at the Italian side, who had an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

"Juventus has exercised the option right for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Arkadiusz Krystian Milik.

"The consideration may increase up to an additional 1.1 million euros ($1.21 million) on achieving given conditions over the course of the duration of the contract," the club said in a statement.

The Poland international made 39 appearances for the Turin club last season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist.

($1 = 0.9104 euros)

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City Editing by Toby Davis)

((Angelica.Medina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.