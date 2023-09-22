News & Insights

Soccer-Julian Nagelsmann named Germany coach ahead of Euro 2024

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

September 22, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by Karolos Grohmann for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Julian Nagelsmann was appointed Germany's new head coach until next year's Euro 2024 on home soil, replacing Hansi Flick, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Friday.

Germany parted ways with Flick earlier this month, a day after their 4-1 home loss to Japan in a friendly match, with the four-time world champions struggling for form in recent years.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
