Soccer-Julian Nagelsmann named Germany coach ahead of Euro 2024

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Julian Nagelsmann was appointed Germany's new head coach until next year's Euro 2024 on home soil, replacing Hansi Flick, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Friday.

Germany parted ways with Flick earlier this month, a day after their 4-1 home loss to Japan in a friendly match, with the four-time world champions struggling for form in recent years.

