News & Insights

Soccer-Joselu returns to Real on season-long loan

June 19, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

Written by Simon Jennings for Reuters ->

June 19 (Reuters) - Real Madrid have signed striker Joselu from relegated Espanyol on a season-long loan with an option to buy, the Spanish giants said in a statement on Monday.

The 33-year-old Spain international played two seasons at Real's second team 'Castilla' from 2009-2012 and made two appearances for the first team before joining German side Hoffenheim.

Joselu, who also had stints at Stoke City and Newcastle United in England, scored 16 goals in 33 appearances for Espanyol last season and received his first call-up to the Spanish national team in March.

"On Tuesday, June 20, at 11:00 a.m. at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony of Joselu as a new Real Madrid player will take place," Real said on their website.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((simon.jennings@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.