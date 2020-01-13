US Markets

Soccer-Jordi Cruyff named coach of Ecuador

Contributor
Andrew Downie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL TAPIA

Jordi Cruyff has been named coach of Ecuador in a wide-ranging shake up of the South American nation's football set up, the Ecuadoran Football Federation said on Monday.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Jordi Cruyff has been named coach of Ecuador in a wide-ranging shake up of the South American nation's football set up, the Ecuadoran Football Federation said on Monday.

Cryuff, who has managed club sides in Malta, Cyprus, Israel and China, will be in charge for the start of the World Cup qualifiers in March and is charged with taking the team to the finals in Qatar in 2022, four years after they missed out in Russia.

Brazilian Emily Lima was named coach of the women's side last month, while an Argentine and a Spaniard were also given senior positions with the men's team.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular