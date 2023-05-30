Soccer-Jordan's 'friendly' derby ends in ugly clashes in Palestinian territories

May 30 (Reuters) - An ill-tempered derby between Jordanian rivals Al-Wehdat and Al-Faisaly as part of a four-team friendly tournament held in the Palestinian territories ended on Monday with clashes between players and fans rioting, causing the game to be suspended.

The opening match of the "Jerusalem and Al-Karama friendly tournament" in the Faisal Al-Husseini stadium in the Israeli-occupied West Bank was level at 1-1 going into stoppage time before a mass brawl broke out after a foul by an Al-Faisaly player.

Fans threw bottles onto the pitch and some entered the field of play, causing the match to be ended early.

Al-Faisaly's Twitter account said "our team left the stadium to go to our residence in preparation for departure... to Amman".

Two Palestinians clubs, Hilal Al-Quds and Jabal Al-Mukaber, were due to play later on Tuesday, while the final match is scheduled for Friday.

The friendly tournament was held for the first time in March last year with four Palestinian teams participating alongside the same two Jordanian teams. Al-Wehdat eventually won the title.

The tournament is organised by the Palestine Football Association (PFA) and the opening match was played with PFA head Jibril Rajoub in the stands.

(Reporting by Osama Khairy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

