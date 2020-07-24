Soccer-Jordan Henderson named Footballer of the Year

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was named England's Footballer of the Year on Friday in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA).

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane made up the rest of the top five. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis) ((simon.evans@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOCCER ENGLAND AWARD/ (PIX)

