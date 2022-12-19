US Markets

Soccer-John Textor now holds 77.49% of Olympique Lyonnais

December 19, 2022 — 12:08 pm EST

Written by Ozan Ergenay and Piotr Lipinski for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Eagle Football now holds 77.49% of Olympique Lyonnais OLG.PA, having completed the acquisition of 39.2 million shares, the French Ligue 1 soccer club said on Monday.

After two delays in the transaction, in September and in October, U.S. investor John Textor said in early December his Eagle Football Holding LLC would go through with the purchase of the club, confirming a week later that all consents that were necessary have been obtained, and related agreements signed.

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay, Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((ozan.ergenay@thomsonreuters.com;))

