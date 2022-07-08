US Markets

Soccer-Jesus leads Arsenal comeback in 5-3 win

Contributor
Rohith Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUKAS BARTH

Arsenal's new Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus scored twice for the Premier League club in a pre-season game at German side Nuremberg as they netted five second-half goals to win 5-3 on Friday.

With Arsenal down 2-0, Jesus came on as a halftime substitute and immediately got on the scoresheet after a sublime one-two pass with Eddie Nketiah before his header 18 minutes later wrapped up the win.

Jesus, one of Arsenal's four summer recruits, was signed for 45 million pounds ($54.10 million) from Manchester City in the close season.

Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny had scored the equaliser for 2-2 nine minutes after the restart with a rocket from 30 yards out while two own goals ensured Mikel Arteta's side got their pre-season campaign off to a winning start.

($1 = 0.8318 pounds)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

