Soccer-Jeffinho scores late to give Lyon 1-0 upset win at Monaco

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Struggling Olympique Lyonnais snatched a 1-0 victory at third-placed AS Monaco thanks to a late winner from substitute Jefferson Jeffinho in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Relegation-threatened Lyon had chances to take the lead through Alexandre Lacazette and Clinton Mata, while Ernest Nuamah's 14th minute effort was disallowed for offside.

Monaco also had chances in the first half but Wilfried Singo and Maghnes Akliouche were denied by goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Despite more opportunities for both sides, it took until the 85th minute for Lyon to grab the winner after Jeffinho came on for Nuamah and produced a superb strike to take the spoils.

Monaco stay third on 30 points, two behind Nice, who visit mid-table Le Havre on Saturday. Paris St Germain are top on 36 points ahead of their trip to fourth-placed Lille on Sunday.

The win takes Lyon off the bottom and up to 16th spot before they host Nantes on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Angelica.Medina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.