Soccer-Japan lead Croatia 1-0 at halftime in last 16

Credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

December 05, 2022 — 10:48 am EST

Written by Philip O'Connor for Reuters ->

AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Daizen Maeda scored from a well-worked short corner just before the break to give Japan a 1-0 halftime lead over Croatia in their World Cup last-16 clash on Monday.

Maeda connected with Ritsu Doan's cross to break the deadlock in the 43rd minute as the sides battled it out for the right to meet Brazil or South Korea, who play later on Monday, in the quarter-finals.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
