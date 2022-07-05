Soccer-Japan captain Yoshida completes Schalke switch

Japan captain Maya Yoshida has joined Schalke on a one-year contract from Italian side Sampdoria, the Bundesliga club said.

Yoshida, who led the Samurai Blue to World Cup qualification earlier this year, has signed for the newly-promoted side after two-and-a-half seasons in Serie A.

"It's good to know new football," said Yoshida. "I'm a very curious man so I believe I can learn many new things from new football, a new culture. I'm buzzing."

The 33-year-old previously spent seven-and-a-half seasons in the Premier League with Southampton and is Japan's fourth-most capped player with 119 appearances.

