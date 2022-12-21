Soccer-J-League to increase top flight teams to 20 in 2024 season

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

December 21, 2022 — 12:30 am EST

Written by Manasi Pathak for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japan's soccer league said it will increase the number of teams in its top division to 20 from 18 for the 2024 season.

The second division will see its number of teams drop to 20 from 22 while the third division will expand from 18 to 20.

The bottom three teams in each division would face relegation, J-League said in the changes announced on Tuesday.

It added that only one team will be relegated from the top flight in 2023, while the second division's top two teams will be promoted along with the winner of the promotion playoff.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((manasi.pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.