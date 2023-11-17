Soccer-'It's not me!': De Bruyne denies he co-wrote new Drake song 'Wick Man'

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne may be one of the best assist providers in the Premier League but the Belgian was forced to concede he played no part in assisting off the pitch by co-writing Canadian rapper Drake's new song "Wick Man".

Drake's new song was released on Friday and the credits list a 'K. De Bruyne' as one of its writers, prompting football fans to think the Belgium international was charting an alternate career as he sits on the sidelines due to injury.

The viral image quickly got De Bruyne's attention and although the 32-year-old played along at first, he quickly denied having assisted the rapper.

"Drake needed an assist," De Bruyne wrote in a cheeky post on social media.

"All jokes aside, it's not me! Huge fan though!"

De Bruyne is currently recovering after surgery on a hamstring injury he suffered on the opening day of the Premier League season in August.

City have missed his presence in midfield, with striker Erling Haaland also chiming in on Instagram to say Drake is "not alone" in needing an assist.

