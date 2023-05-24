Soccer-Italy's soccer association probed over amateur youth tournaments

Adds details about the antitrust investigation

ROME, May 24 (Reuters) - The Italian soccer association (FIGC) is facing an investigation by the country's antitrust authority in a dispute over the running of youth tournaments, the authority said on Wednesday.

The FIGC is accused of restricting the rights of other sporting groups to organise competitions for youth players and the dispute has its origins in a row over a tournament in the southern region of Campania in the 2021-22 season.

Officials from the antitrust authority visited FIGC offices on Wednesday as part of their search for documents.

Such inquiries can result in a fine or other remedies such as changes to the way a group operates. The antitrust agency is more normally focused on commercial activities.

The FIGC had no immediate comment on the issue.

(Reporting by Alessia Pé and Elvira Pollina, Writing by Keith Weir editing by Alvise Armellini)

